Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) recently promoted Captain Jesse Knight to head up the Fire Marshal Division of the department. He will replace recently retired Captain Glen Cain.

Knight has been with the Fire Marshal Division since September of 2020 on a part time position. “This promotion will help us as we move forward and I look forward to seeing Captain Knight in his new role,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “It is an important position as Barrow County continues to grow.”

