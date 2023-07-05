Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) recently promoted Captain Jesse Knight to head up the Fire Marshal Division of the department. He will replace recently retired Captain Glen Cain.
Knight has been with the Fire Marshal Division since September of 2020 on a part time position. “This promotion will help us as we move forward and I look forward to seeing Captain Knight in his new role,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “It is an important position as Barrow County continues to grow.”
Knight has been in public safety since 2006 working as a firefighter and EMT-advanced. He’s also gained experience and training in fire investigations since 2014. The Fire Marshal Division is responsible for maintaining the fire codes in all commercial buildings as well as investigating fires. Members of the division have numerous certifications they must obtain and are continually attending training.
Knight has certifications in fire inspections, fire investigators, fire service plans examiner and several other areas.
“Congratulations to Captain Knight on this promotion and I know he will continue moving forward with his career,” said Shuman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.