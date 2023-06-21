On Monday, June 12, personnel with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) joined firefighter Cory Landers and his family and friends in a Red Helmet Ceremony to mark his promotion to the rank of lieutenant. “It is an honor to present Lieutenant Landers with his red helmet as an indication of his new rank,” said Chief Alan Shuman.
Lieutenant Landers started with BVES in July of 2017. After completing recruit school, he continued earning certifications including Paramedic and Fire Officer 1. He is now serving as the lieutenant at Station 1 on A Shift.
