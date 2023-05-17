Earlier this year, Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) held a promotional process within the department. Over the course of several weeks, the qualified candidates were evaluated in many areas. “The lieutenants that participated are some of the best in the industry,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “We are very happy to announce Shannon Faulkner as our newest captain.”
Captain Faulkner has been with the department since July 2006. After completing his recruit school, Faulkner than proceeded to obtain his emergency medical technician-intermediate certification. He later was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. He has worked with different crews on both C shift and A shift, where he has built a reputation as helping to push his crews to become better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.