Barrow County firefighter Zach Sherwood was promoted to the rank of lieutenant after successfully completing a "rigorous" promotional exam, which consists of several stages of testing and interviewing, according to a July 22 press release from Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES).
Lt. Sherwood began his career at BCES in December of 2019 as a firefighter EMT. Since then Lt. Sherwood has attended multiple career development classes and is currently attending paramedic school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.