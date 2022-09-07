The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Barrow County Emergency Management Agency are using September’s National Preparedness Month to encourage residents to prepare for disasters.
The month-long initiative increases awareness and inspires citizens of Georgia to be prepared for any natural or man-made disaster. Barrow County will join thousands of private, public and nonprofit organizations designed to motivate people to take the necessary steps to ensure all homes, workplaces and communities are prepared for disasters and emergencies of all kinds.
