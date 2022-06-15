Barrow County Farm Bureau (BCFB) member Rachel McLocklin Santos is working to shape national agricultural policy as a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation Issue Advisory Committee (IAC) for Market Structures.
Santos and her fellow committee members met earlier this year to consider national policy topics that affect where and how farmers can sell the commodities they produce, the prices they receive and the input costs they incur.
The IACs consist of agriculturalists from around the country and meet in the spring each year to consider updates to the organization’s stances on issues that affect broad segments of agriculture.
Santos works as director of sales and industry relations for Premium Peanut, a grower-owned peanut sheller co-operative that shells peanuts, produces peanut oil and peanut seeds. Previously Santos worked for 7 1/2 years in Washington, D.C., where she served as a legislative assistant in the offices of Sens. Saxby Chambliss and David Perdue. She also worked a stint as professional staff for the Senate Appropriations Committee. While working for Chambliss, she worked on the 2014 farm bill. She worked as Georgia’s USDA Farm Service Agency executive director in 2020 and 2021.
She grew up on her family’s cattle farm in Barrow County and attended the University of Georgia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics. She has served on the American Peanut Shellers Association Board of Directors, the Peanut Institute Board of Trustees, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of governors, the American Peanut Council’s Aflatoxin Taskforce Symposium and the Peanut Research Foundation Board of Directors.
She also participates as a member of the European Snacks Association, the International Fruit & Dried Nut Council and the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
Santos lives in Oconee County with her husband, Trevor, and their daughter Elizabeth.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization and has 158 county offices. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, state and national activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
