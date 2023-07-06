A man with multiple arrest warrants barricaded himself in a Bethlehem home on Angie Way Wednesday afternoon, leading to an hours-long standoff with deputies from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Stanley Green was eventually taken into custody without incident around 9 p.m. Green was wanted in Walton County for aggravated assault and battery (Family Violence) and wanted for two felonies and four misdemeanors in Gwinnett. He now faces additional charges in Barrow County.
