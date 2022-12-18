BCSO BOLO issued

BCSO is looking for a black early 2000's model Buick Rainer involved in a fatal crash on Hwy. 211 last week.

Barrow County authorities are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the wreck was on Hwy. 211 at Old Thompson Mill Road. The crash involved a dump truck, a FedEx truck and another unknown vehicle.

