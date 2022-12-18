Barrow County authorities are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the wreck was on Hwy. 211 at Old Thompson Mill Road. The crash involved a dump truck, a FedEx truck and another unknown vehicle.
The unknown vehicle is believed to be an early 2000's model Buick Rainier that is either black or dark blue. BCSO said the vehicle pulled over briefly after the crash but then fled northbound on Hwy. 211.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or its driver is asked to call BCSO at 770-307-3122 or contact via Facebook.
