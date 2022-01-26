On Jan. 20, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office concluded an on-going narcotics investigation with the arrests of Brittany Rena Stiltner of Monroe and Michael Anthony Fulcher of Auburn.
Both were arrested without incident and charged with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of sell of methamphetamine.
Stiltner was also charged with an additional count of trafficking in methamphetamine and sell of methamphetamine from a previous undercover operation on Nov. 4, 2021.
There are additional suspects, who have yet to be detained but have outstanding warrants.
