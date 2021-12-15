COUNTRY Financial representative Richard Young announced Barrow County Sheriff's Department as the 2021 recipients of COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes $750 donation. The funds were used for their shop with a hero for Christmas program.
“It’s more important now to support your local community and the donations for children's organizations are especially needed this year,“ said Young.
COUNTRY Financial, an insurance and financial services company, donated more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, healthcare workers and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.
