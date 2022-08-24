BCSO's Deputy Dog of the Week

Deputy Dog Moe joined the civil unit at Barrow County Sheriff's Office in hopes of finding his forever home.
Moe is a 10-month-old puppy who is well-mannered and happy go lucky. He knows the command "sit" and has never met a stranger. He also loves treats and getting his belly rubbed. Anyone who is interested in adopting Moe, call the Barrow County Animal Shelter at 770-307-3012.
