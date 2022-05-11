The Barrow County Sheriff's Office reported numerous calls recently from citizens who have fallen victim to the latest phone scam.
In these incidents, victims received phone calls from a number similar to the BCSO office number.
According to BCSO, the suspects are using applications that will change their phone numbers to make the victim believe the phone call is legitimate.
During the conversations, victims reported they were advised they had outstanding warrants or unpaid traffic citations, which require payment over the phone to prevent being arrested.
The suspects are asking for payments to be made with Venmo, Cashapp, money orders, gift cards or other means of payment.
"Please be aware of these tactics and understand the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office will not request funds in this manner. If you are contacted by one of these scam artists, please do not send them money," said BCSO.
