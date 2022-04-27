The Barrow County Sheriff's Office has received numerous complaints recently in reference to individuals attempting to pay deposits to rent or lease a home to later learn they were scammed.
Suspects posing to own a home or work for a home rental service are asking for deposits to be paid using various money exchange platforms like Cashapp, Venmo, Zelle or Bitcoin.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office advises citizens if someone is legally leasing a home, they will accept more standardized payment methods like a check, cashier's check, money order or cash. "Do not fall victim to being rushed into making a deposit before the home is rented," said BCSO.
"In most cases there will be a person who will meet you on-site to collect your money and sign a rental/lease agreement."
Also be sure the person the owner or authorized representative of the homeowner is the person being contacted.
"If the people are legitimate, they will most likely not mind you doing your due diligence to protect yourself from being defrauded. It is not common in the real estate industry for someone to wire money to a person or send it through money exchange services as a deposit or rent."
In most cases, there's no way to track this transaction and financial institutions cannot guarantee or refund the money. "Please beware of this type of fraud," said BCSO.
For questions in relation to rental scams or if someone feels they might be getting scammed, contact Inv. Bryan Couch of the Criminal Investigations Division before sending any funds. Couch can be reached by phone at 770-307-3080 extension 3987 or by email at bryan.couch@barrrowsheriff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.