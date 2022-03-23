On Tuesday, March 1, Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies found Rickie Turk, 64, and Sherion "Sherry" Turk, 58, lifeless with apparent gunshot wounds in what BCSO has since confirmed as a murder-suicide.
According to police, a handgun was found between Rickie's legs with two shell casings on the floor.
BCSO deputies were responding to a welfare check on Sherry after her daughter called police reporting she had not heard from her mother since the day prior when she and Rickie had been fighting. When her mother didn't show up for an appointment with her daughter the morning of March 1, she knew something wasn't right.
Upon arriving at the Turk residence, located on East Wright Street in Winder, the responding officer reported a Ford Ranger and a Nissan Altima were in the driveway. The Ranger's driver's side door was open, a black purse was on the front passenger seat and clothes were on hangers in the rear area of the truck, but no one was inside either vehicle, said the incident report.
As the officer approached the home, a side screen door was closed, but the door behind it was open, but no one responded to knocks on the door. The door to a shed in the backyard was also open, but with no one inside.
Neighbor, Ruth Pirkle, was outside when the officer arrived at the Turk residence and said she hadn't seen the Turks, but had noticed the door on the Ranger had been open since the day before. Pirkle told officers she wasn't suspicious and assumed they were cleaning out the truck and letting it air out.
Pirkle informed officers the Turks had recently separated in Dec. 2021. Pirkle told the officer she last saw Rickie the day prior when he checked his mailbox. She said she heard Sherry talking and believed she was talking to another neighbor, however she said she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.
According to Sherry's sister, Debra Spain, the couple married, divorced and then remarried a couple years ago, but Sherry was in the process of leaving him for a second time.
Spain said she went to Rickie's house to retrieve the rest of her clothing and that she had already moved out of the home weeks prior and had been living with her son and his family about an hour away.
According to Sheriff Jud Smith, BCSO officers who responded to the scene, the criminal investigation unit and the coroner each independently concluded from the gunshot evidence at the scene, Rickie shot Sherry in the back, then turned the gun on himself on Monday, Feb. 28, which is the day before they were found.
"The evidence we collected at the scene showed us that Mrs. Turk was shot first and Mr. Turk died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound," said Smith.
