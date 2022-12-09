The Georgia Spa Gives Back program presented a $6,000 check to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office in support of its Shop with a Hero program.
Founded by Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, the Shop with a Hero program pairs children to shop with a first responder. Formerly known as Christmas with a Cop, the program has expanded to include representatives from multiple branches of law enforcement and other first responders. The 2022 Shop with a Hero will be held Saturday, Dec. 10.
This is the second $6,000 check presented by the Georgia Spa Gives Back program this month, having also supported the Winder Fire Department’s Empty Stocking Drive.
Additionally, the Georgia Spa Gives Back program will be collecting unwrapped toys through its six showrooms through Dec. 11. Georgia Spa Company locations are in Alpharetta, Kennesaw, Buford, Athens, Newnan and Augusta. Showrooms are open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
The Georgia Spa Gives Back program is a charitable giving initiative focused on giving back to different organizations and deserving individuals around the state of Georgia. Through the program, Georgia Spa selects a charity or cause to sponsor and donates a portion of our proceeds from a given month or quarter to that organization. In 2022, the program provided nearly $100,000 in support to the Georgia community.
