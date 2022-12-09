Georgia Spa Gives Back program presents check to BCSO

Georgia Spa Gives Back program presents $6,000 to Barrow County Sheriff's Office to support its Shop with a Hero initiative happening Saturday, Dec. 10.

 Submitted photo

The Georgia Spa Gives Back program presented a $6,000 check to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office in support of its Shop with a Hero program.

Founded by Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, the Shop with a Hero program pairs children to shop with a first responder. Formerly known as Christmas with a Cop, the program has expanded to include representatives from multiple branches of law enforcement and other first responders. The 2022 Shop with a Hero will be held Saturday, Dec. 10.

