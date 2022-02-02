The 2022 Barrow County School System Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl was held Jan. 25, 2022, at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy with the following participating teams: Bear Creek Middle, Haymon-Morris Middle, Russell Middle, Westside Middle, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow High.
The competition included six rounds of ten questions about the content of 20 Georgia Book Award Nominees for middle school students, while high school students were quizzed on the 20 Georgia Peach Teen Book Award Nominees. Points were tallied from each round and the following teams were recognized for their achievements:
Middle School Division
Champion: Haymon-Morris Middle
2nd Place: Bear Creek Middle
3rd Place: Westside Middle
4th Place: Russell Middle
High School Division
Champion: Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy
2nd Place: Winder-Barrow High
The top two teams from each division will compete virtually at the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl East Regional Competition on Feb. 12. Should teams advance from the East Regional Competition, the State Competition will be held March 19..
