Barrow County School System offers after-school programs Monday through Friday as a service to parents in need of childcare before and/or after school.
Weekly rates for the before school program is $10 for one child, $15 for two, $20 for three and $25 for four children.
Weekly rates for the after school program is $60 for one child, $90 for two, $120 for three and $150 for four children.
For before and after school programs, the weekly rate for one child is $70, $105 for two, $140 for three and $175 for four children.
Each elementary school manages its own before and after-school program, so price may slightly vary.
Visit the school's website for complete details such as times, deposits and registration. Contact your school's program director with any questions.
