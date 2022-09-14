Lanier Tech Boot Camp

Lanier Tech Boot Camp

 Submitted photo

The Barrow County Board of Education (BOE) was presented an update on the school system's Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program by Jennifer Woods, the Barrow County School System’s (BCSS) CTAE director and CEO of Sims Academy.

Some noteworthy facts and accomplishments from the program Woods highlighted in her presentation include:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.