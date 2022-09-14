The Barrow County Board of Education (BOE) was presented an update on the school system's Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program by Jennifer Woods, the Barrow County School System’s (BCSS) CTAE director and CEO of Sims Academy.
Some noteworthy facts and accomplishments from the program Woods highlighted in her presentation include:
- Over 2,700 students enrolled in at least one CTAE class last year. The program includes 66 teachers for 31 different pathways. Over 1,600 students participated in Career Tech Student Organizations and nine students earned recognition at the national level.
- Through a partnership with Harrison Poultry and the Georgia Poultry Federation, an industrial maintenance boot camp was offered by Lanier Technical College this summer to provide training to recent BCSS graduates. Students who successfully completed the program were immediately offered job opportunities.
- Apalachee High School’s Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security earned National Program Accreditation.
- Brooke Lewis-Slamkova was selected as a New Teacher of the Year.
- Tywanda Jackson represents BCSS on the Work-Based Learning State Executive Board.
- The public administration pathway is a new course through CTAE and social studies is now offered at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy.
- Through a partnership with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, the school system received grant funding for a new CNA pilot program.
