The construction of Barrow County School System's (BCSS) tenth elementary school is currently underway at the Innovation Campus and will open to students in Aug. 2023.
Discussions among school and district leaders and the School Governance Teams (SGTs) from each school in the Apalachee High School (AHS) cluster are in the works regarding ideas for the new school.
A survey was sent to families and staff in the AHS Cluster to get feedback on whether they prefer the traditional or alternative option. According to Barrow County Board of Education chairman Bill Ritter, the results of the survey came back 50/50.
"I was hoping the parents would favor one over the other and its not coming out that way," said Ritter regarding the surveys.
"I think trying the fourth and fifth grade would be a great test to see how it works. It would cause less disruption across the school district as well," he said.
"Fourth and fifth grade students are much more advanced and having them in an element away from the younger kids may prove to be a winning ticket."
The following is a breakdown of the two options on the table and some important factors to consider for each option:
TRADITIONAL OPTION:
NEW K-5 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
The traditional option would create district's tenth elementary school with students from pre-K or kindergarten to fifth grade. Students would be rezoned from Auburn, Bethlehem, Kennedy and Yargo elementary schools. When rezoning, approximately 250-300 students (K-5) from each school would attend a different elementary, but not necessarily the new school. For example, students from Auburn Elementary may shift to attend Kennedy Elementary, while students from Bethlehem Elementary may shift to the new school.
Rezoning elementary schools also affects middle school district lines. Each elementary school would feed one middle school.
CONSIDERATIONS
• Families with elementary children in multiple grades would continue to attend school in the same building.
• Students would have the minimum transportation time to school.
• The rezoning would affect all elementary and middle schools in the Apalachee Cluster to some degree.
• Teachers and staff of all grades may be shifted to other schools as well.
ALTERNATIVE OPTION:
NEW ELEMENTARY ACADEMY
FOR GRADES 4 AND 5
The alternative option would place all fourth and fifth grade students from Bethlehem, Kennedy and Yargo elementary schools at the new school on the Innovation Campus together. Auburn Elementary would have a separate 4-5th grade academy on its existing campus and would not move to the new school. Grades K-3 would remain on their zoned campuses. Transportation would be provided, and fourth and fifth grade students would not be mixed with older children on buses.
CONSIDERATIONS
• Middle and high schools would not require rezoning.
• Creates the ability to focus on the instructional and developmental needs of K-3 and 4-5 students independently.
• Fourth and fifth graders would remain together and not be separated from their peers.
• Transportation times for students in 4th and 5th grade may be longer.
• Younger students would remain in their familiar schools.
• Fourth and fifth grade teachers will be shifted to the new school.
• Similar academies have been successful in Oconee County, Jefferson City and Buford City.
• Auburn Elementary would have a separate 4-5 academy on its existing campus. They would not move to the new school.
INFORMATION SESSIONS
BCSS will host information sessions the week of October 17. The Barrow County Board of Education and district leaders will be prepared to share answers and engage in additional discussion. Families can attend in person or watch live on the BCSS YouTube channel.
• Monday, Oct. 17 at Auburn Elementary
• Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Bethlehem Elementary
• Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Yargo Elementary
• Thursday, Oct. 20 at Kennedy Elementary
All information sessions are from 6-7 p.m. and will present the same information. In-person Spanish translation will be available at each session.
