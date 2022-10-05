School nutrition director Nicole Trunk was recently recognized for Barrow County School Nutrition’s farm-to-school achievements as the Barrow County School System has earned the Golden Radish Award for the last two years.
The Golden Radish Award is given to school districts in Georgia who are doing extraordinary work in farm-to-school.
