During the Barrow County Board of Education meeting Aug. 1, it was announced that a preliminary head count of students on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year, indicates an increase in enrollment of about 15 percent. A more accurate count will be available on the 11th day of school, as all students enrolled but considered “no-shows” will be dropped from enrollment on Day 10. School officials said Tuesday that new registrations are still coming in, even though the first day of school was Aug. 1.
Also during the Aug. 1 meeting, Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael recommended:
• The renewal of the Remind Two-Way Communication Platform, in the amount of $34,800 for the new school year. Remind is a two-way messaging application that keeps parents and students aware of what is happening in the classroom.
• To enter into a contract with Solaiant Health LLC, Stepping Stones Group, Ideal Schools, and Maxim Healthcare Staffing, to provide special education evaluations and services to Barrow County special education students for an amount not to exceed $1,421,910 per year.
• Authorization of the purchase of Ellevation and Ellevation Strategies for the 2023-24 school year. Ellevation Strategies provides sustained, job-embedded professional development to help teachers develop the capacity to support multilingual students in language acquisition and content mastery.
