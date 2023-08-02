During the Barrow County Board of Education meeting Aug. 1, it was announced that a preliminary head count of students on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year, indicates an increase in enrollment of about 15 percent. A more accurate count will be available on the 11th day of school, as all students enrolled but considered “no-shows” will be dropped from enrollment on Day 10. School officials said Tuesday that new registrations are still coming in, even though the first day of school was Aug. 1.

OTHER BUSINESS

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.