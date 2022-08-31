Barrow County School System (BCSS) is hosting a hiring event to fill open positions for substitute teachers and support staff Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 179 West Athens Street in Winder.
The following positions are open:
Substitute paraprofessional, substitute food service employee, permanent food service employee, substitute IT technician, substitute teacher
Apply now at ESS.com
For questions, contact Antoinette Lubin at 229-575-8334 or Alubin@ESS.com.
