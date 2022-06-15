At the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce's First Tuesday Luncheon June 7, Barrow County School System superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael and BCSS director of public relations and strategic partnerships, Shenley Rountree led a celebration of local organizations, BCSS teachers and staff who invest themselves in the community through participation in the BCSS District Partners in Education (PIE) program and who are also chamber members and charitable contributors to the community.
The PIE program is a voluntary and collaborative partnership between local organizations and the BCSS, which began in 1991 when Akins Ford joined the school district to develop partnerships linking it together with the community to achieve a shared goal of providing a high-quality education to local children.
Over 30 years later, the PIE program continues to bring Barrow's businesses and schools together for the same shared interests.
The following organizations and their unique contributions through the PIE program over the last year were recognized:
AKINS FORD
Brad Akins, Allison Best, Molly, Chris Akins
- Founding member of the PIE program with the Chamber of Commerce in 1991
- Sponsored teacher and staff appreciation breakfasts across the school district this spring.
- Sponsored FFA programs and provided F250 trucks to use for competitions and events
- Organized the annual Celebrity Basketball Game at Statham Elementary School.
CHICK-FIL-A
Chris Owens, Nychole Thielbar
- Leader and sponsor of the Apalachee High School (AHS) Leader Academy with principal Jennifer Martin
- Class of 2022 student achievement recognition during graduation practice in May
- Provides dessert digital offer coupons for Student Achievement in all schools and programs
- Shows teacher and staff appreciation with digital offer coupons.
BETHLEHEM CHURCH
Joseph Brown, Mary-Michal Han
- Hosted Back-to-School Bash with Barrow Family Connection to provide over 900 filled book bags with needed school supplies for BCSS students.
- Appreciated all teachers and staff with Java Joy coffee throughout the district.
- Hosted Fall Community Field Day for all children and Foster Parent Night Date Night
- Student Ministry Team provides ongoing support for all schools throughout the year
BANK OZK
Katlyn Holt, Steffanie Sorrells
- Bank OZK works with individual schools depending on its unique needs and specific projects.
- Provided mini-wallet size diplomas for Class of 2022 graduates
- Provided golf-cart for school use at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA)campus
- Sponsor of the culinary arts students of Simsations Restaurant in Habitat for Humanity’s Chili Cook-Off, where students won several awards.
JACKSON EMC
- JEMC Bright Ideas Teacher Grants totaling $12,520 for BCSS educators.
- Sponsorship of the Chamber’s Students Of the Month program
- Sponsorship of BCSS Mentoring and PIE programs
- Sponsorship of multiple teacher and employee programs to assist in recruitment and retention of educators
NORTHEAST GEORGIA MEDICAL CENTER
Sunita Singh
- Sponsorship of the annual Tar Wars, a Tobacco Free Education Program for all fourth and fifth grade students
- Provided all disposable supplies for every BCSS nursing clinic across the district
- Sponsorship of BASA Life and Health Science Program
- Conducted "Operation Sweet Treat" this spring for Teachers Appreciation at all schools
PIEDMONT REGIONAL LIBRARY SYSTEM
Regional directors Beth McIntyre, Kelli McDaniel and Alicia King; Auburn manager, Bel Outwater; Statham manager, Suzy Dukes; Winder manager, Julia Simpson
- PLAY card with BCSS, which allows students to use student IDs to check out books and materials at local branches
- Key partner in the Barrow Literacy Partnership, formerly the Barrow Book Partnership, which promotes early literacy skill development in children up to age 5.
- Collaboration on the first ever “library video fieldtrip” and lessons for Pre-K and kindergarten students.
ZAXBY'S
Sydney Faulkner, Jake Faulkner
- Provided $9,800 in Innovative Teacher and Classroom, $500 mini-grants through the Zaxby’s Urgency to Serve, which impacted 6,879 students
- Sponsorship of REACH Scholars Program and grant for a Chromebook for REACH Scholar use
- Provided incentives for student achievement in literacy, math and PBIS which promotes positive behavior.
BARROW COUNTY FARM BUREAU
Staci Waters
- Promoted agriculture education with hands-on classroom visits, agriculture-related book donations to BCSS media centers and donation of seeds for school gardens
- Sponsor of all FFA programs in the district
- Scholarships of $6,000 for three seniors in Class of 2022 pursuing an agriculture-related career
- Teacher of the Year program sponsor
WJBB RADIO FM 107.1
- On-air and social media promotion of school events, programs and successes during school year.
- Community spotlight for programs and nonprofits providing assistance for Barrow families dealing with food insecurity and other challenges.
- Long-time mentor for BCSS students and mentor program advocate and supporter
- Guest emcee for fashion show benefitting BCSS students
GEORGIA POWER
- Lead sponsor of New Teacher Appreciation bags in conjunction with Barrow Family Connection
- Leadership, graduation and the successful inaugural year for Youth Leadership Barrow 2021-22 with the chamber and BCSS work-based learning coordinators Tywanda Jackson and Miranda Deaton.
- BCSS Robotics Team program sponsor and Makerspace sponsor at Center for Innovative Teaching, along with providing FTC regulation competition field for Robotics competitions.
"I love being able to celebrate the contributions and generosity of our local businesses," said Rountree.
"You need a strong community to have a strong school system. Conversely, you can't have a strong community without a strong school system. The two have to work hand-in-hand to realize true success," said McMichael.
