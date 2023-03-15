The Barrow County School System is hosting a second teacher job fair on Saturday, March 18 from 9-11 a.m. at Winder Barrow High School. Complete details are on the BCSS website: https://www.barrow.k12.ga.us/departments/planning-personnel/job-fair
BCSS currently has several open positions that need to be filled, including 65 teaching positions, four administrator positions, eight certified specialists and a number of jobs in other areas.
