Alex Holman has been promoted as the new Arts & Innovation Magnet Program (AIM) administrator by Barrow County School System (BCSS).
Holman has been with BCSS for five years. For four of those years, he served as the assistant principal of Auburn Elementary School.
Overall, Holman has 14 years of experience in education. Prior to coming to Barrow, he was a middle school instructional coach and an 8th grade teacher in Clarke County.
“I am excited to assume the role as AIM administrator. The AIM program has exceptional and dedicated educators, students and families who are committed to integrating the arts with the core curriculum to create a learning environment that engages the students, encourages innovation and critical thinking and allows the students to express their individual interests. I am looking forward to being part of this process and learning from and with the staff and students. The AIM program exemplifies the Barrow BOLD mindset, and I am grateful for the opportunity to join the AIM team,” said Holman.
Holman has a BBA in Business Management from Georgia State University and an MBA in Business Management from Mercer University.
After 10 years working in the corporate world, he earned his teaching certificate from Piedmont College and began teaching.
He then received his Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Georgia College and State University.
He is currently in the dissertation process working toward his Doctor of Education degree in Curriculum Studies at Georgia Southern University.
Mr. Holman’s wife, Heather, is an eighth grade English teacher in Oconee County.
The Holmans live in Monroe and have a blended family of eight children ranging in age from 7 to 27.
