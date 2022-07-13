Amy Wadley has been promoted to director of special education by the Barrow County School System (BCSS).
Wadley has been the assistant director of special education since 2019.
Her first teaching position was in the self-contained behavior classroom at Winder-Barrow High School in 2000 and she has been with Barrow County School System ever since.
As director, Amy will provide general supervision over special education programs and services, ensuring all BCSS students have access to and benefit from the general education curriculum in their least restrictive environment.
“I am honored to serve as the Director of Special Education for the brightest and boldest students in the Barrow County School System. Our goal is to provide high-quality specialized instruction and effective interventions for the children in our system who will one day be contributing adults within our communities," said Wadley.
Amy has a Bachelor of Arts from Florida State University and her Master of Social Work and Specialist of Education in Special Education from the University of Georgia.
She was born in Michigan and raised in Florida but has called Georgia her home since 1997. She and her husband David have three children - Jack, Ava Jane and Benjamin - and three pets Penny, Clint and Tessa.
