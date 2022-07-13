Beth Mitchem has been promoted by Barrow County School System's (BCSS) as its new testing and data coordinator. The Board of Education approved the move at a June meeting.
Mitchem has been the assistant principal at Haymon-Morris Middle School since 2017 and started her education career with BCSS as a student-teacher at Russell Middle.
She taught art at HMMS for 12 years before she became assistant principal.
“I am very lucky all of my 17 years in education have been in Barrow County and at the same school. I am excited to continue my career with BCSS in a support role as district testing and data coordinator. My experience as a building level leader has given me insight to what our leaders and teachers need in terms of data as they make the best decisions for our students,” said Mitchem.
Originally from Marietta, Beth moved to Athens in 2000 to attend the University of Georgia. She graduated from UGA in 2004 with a BFA in art education.
From there, she pursued a master's in educational leadership at UGA and in 2015, finished her specialist in curriculum and instruction at Piedmont College.
Since then, she has completed leadership certifications at both Piedmont and Kennesaw State University.
She and her husband live in Statham with their six-year-old son and their dog, Arch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.