Six Barrow County elementary schools helped raise $27,339 for the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge during the 2021-22 school year.
The top impact schools were the following:
STATHAM ELEMENTARY
118 students took a heart healthy challenge and the school raised $9,371.
BRAMLETT ELEMENTARY
71 students took a heart healthy challenge and the school raised $6,551.
AUBURN ELEMENTARY
79 students took a heart healthy challenge and the school raised $4,111.
Along with the donations raised, more than 2,700 students received heart healthy information and 41 students trained in hands-only CPR and learned about recognizing the signs of a stroke.
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, Bethlehem Elementary and County Line Elementary also participated in the challenge and raised more than $7,300 combined.
