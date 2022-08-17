According to Barrow County School System's 11-day enrollment count released this week, the district experienced a 3% increase in student enrollment over the last year.

The first day of school attendance count was 13,915, which was the number of students physically present in school that day and didn’t include all students listed on rolls.

