According to Barrow County School System's 11-day enrollment count released this week, the district experienced a 3% increase in student enrollment over the last year.
The first day of school attendance count was 13,915, which was the number of students physically present in school that day and didn’t include all students listed on rolls.
As of Aug. 16, total enrollment was reported at 14,823, which is a total increase of 428 students from the 11th day of school in 2021.
The district's student enrollment numbers have been steadily rising year-to-year since 2016, with the exception of 2020 to 2021, however, this year's 428-student increase is the largest jump in enrollment since 2018, with the largest increases seen at the elementary school level.
“We are hitting on the high end of our growth projections, but are still within those projections," said BCSS Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael.
" School systems are always challenged with balancing new growth with current funding. Our team does a phenomenal job of maximizing taxpayer dollars to enhance our services while managing our growth each year," he said.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
In total, 6,916 elementary school students were reported on roll and has been physically in the building at least once in the first 10 days of school, which is a roughly 3.9% increase over the last year.
Elementary schools with noteworthy increases from last year include:
• Holsenbeck Elementary, which reported 830 students enrolled so far this year, which is an increase of 113 students, or just over 15%, since 2021.
• Auburn Elementary, which reported 758 students so far this year, which is an increase of 52 students, or roughly 7%.
• Winder Elementary, which reported 642 students, which is up roughly 5% from the 607 students reported at the same time last year.
Kennedy Elementary reported the highest student enrollment across the district's nine elementary schools at 914 students, which is down by just two students since last year's 11-day report. The second-highest student count among the district's elementary schools is Yargo Elementary with 892 students (up by less than 1%), followed by Bethlehem Elementary with 835 students (up by 2.9%).
The remaining elementary schools reported the following enrollment numbers:
• Statham - 791 students (up by 3.1%)
• Bramlett - 674 students (down by 1%).
• County Line Elementary - 580 students (up by 2.1%)
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
The only middle school that experienced growth over the last year is Bear Creek Middle, which reported 660 students this year, which is an increase of 37 students since 2021, or 5.9%.
Haymon Morris Middle School reported 799 students, which is a decrease of only four students since 2021.
Westside Middle School reported 723 students, which is decrease of 19 students, or 2.5%, since 2021.
Russell Middle School reported 908 students, which is the exact same number it reported at the same time last year.
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy's (BASA) eighth grade reported 212 students, which is a decrease from last year of 23 students, or 9.8%.
The number of seventh and eighth graders enrolled in Barrow Online Campus (BOC) was reported at just 10 students, which is down from last year's 26 students, or roughly 61%.
In total, 3,312 middle school students are currently enrolled across the district so far this year.
HIGH SCHOOL
Apalachee High School experienced a slight (1.4%) increase from 1,887 students on the 11th day in 2021 to 1,914 students this year. Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow High experieced a slight decrease in student enrollment from 1,827 in 2021 to 1,786 students in 2022.
BASA's high school student population increased from 605 students in 2021 to 852 this year, an increase of just over 40%. BASA added its 12th grade cohort this school year, which is indicated in its continued rise in student enrollment. This year will be the first year BASA will have a graduating class.
BOC high school student enrollment declined from 50 to 15 over the last year, a decrease of 70%, indicating more students are opting to learn in-person this school year.
