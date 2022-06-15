The last day of school count for the 2021-2022 school year was recorded May 25, revealing which schools experienced growth, which experienced declines and which remained mostly the same over the last year.
ELEMENTARY LEVEL
On the elementary level, the biggest increase in student counter the last year l is Bethlehem Elementary, which counted 855 students on the last day, a 9.2% increase from the previous year.
In second is County Line Elementary (CLES) with 609 students counted, a 8.2% increase. Although CLES experienced the second-highest increase over the last year, it has the lowest student count across all elementary schools within the school system.
On the opposite end of the spectrum is Kennedy Elementary, which recorded the highest student count across the district at 915, despite experiencing the lowest growth this last school year at -0.1%. Not far behind Kennedy is Yargo Elementary, which recorded 904 students on May 25, with only a 0.33% increase.
In total, elementary school students recorded district-wide as of May 25, 2022 is 6,871, a 3.3
In third is Holsenbeck Elementary with 765 students counted, a 7.9% increase.
The lowest student count on the elementary level came from
MIDDLE LEVEL
Middle school student counts dropped across the district between 2021 and 2022. Russell Middle School is the most populated at 909 students, which is 100 students more than Hayman-Morris, the second highest student count on the middle school level with 809 students, a 5.3% decrease over the last year.
Bear Creek Middle recorded 626 students, a 7.9% decrease from the previous year.
The smallest student count, which experienced a dramatic decrease in students is Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy’s 8th grade, which recorded 225 students, a 19% decrease from the year prior.
In total, BCSS recorded 3,327 middle school students on the last day of school in 2022, a 4.6% decrease from May 2021.
HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL
The high school student count didn’t see much change among Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools. AHS had less than 1% decline and reported 1,819 students for the 2022 school year. WBHS had a slightly larger dip and reported 1,776 students on the last day of school in 2022.
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) recorded 556 students May 25, which is a 51% increase since 2021. Alternative school also experienced a significant increase with 92 students counted, a 70% increase over the last year. The total high school student count for 2022 was 4,190 a roughly 5% increase since 2021.
In total, BCSS recorded 14,480 students across all schools in the county, an increase of 2% since the last day of school in 2021.
