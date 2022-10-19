The Barrow County School System will be receiving funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The school system would like the input of stakeholders on how these funds should be used to offset negative effects on learning experiences as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[We continually seek] input on our finalized FY2023 plan for the use of ARP funds associated with the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Act,” BCSS leaders said. “Adjustments will be made to our plan based on stakeholder feedback.”
Districts are required to seek community input on how these funds will be spent to support students.
BCSS prioritizes the use of ARP funds to support the district's strategic priorities in the following areas:
- afterschool learning opportunities
- summer learning opportunities
- teachers to work specifically with students needing extra assistance
- providing an opportunity for students to choose virtual instruction
- improving teacher ability to use technology in their instruction
- purchasing of technology computers and devices
- purchasing instructional software
- providing mobile hotspots (internet connectivity) for low-income students
- providing professional development related to the system strategic plan
- providing faculty, staff and students with social-emotional learning support
- hiring graduation specialists to support at-risk students
- providing additional supports for special education students
- ensuring there is a sufficient number of substitute teachers
- providing additional supports and programming for Pre-K students
- ensuring that buildings and other items used by faculty, staff and students are clean and sanitary
- completing facility upgrades that will contribute to and improve air quality
