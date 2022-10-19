The Barrow County School System will be receiving funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The school system would like the input of stakeholders on how these funds should be used to offset negative effects on learning experiences as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[We continually seek] input on our finalized FY2023 plan for the use of ARP funds associated with the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Act,” BCSS leaders said. “Adjustments will be made to our plan based on stakeholder feedback.”

