The Barrow County School System recently set a guaranteed maximum price of $3.3 million for phase I of the Barrow Community Foundation’s site improvement project at the Center for Innovative Technology (CFIT).
The Board of Education approved the price at the Oct. 25 meeting.
In March of last year, the BOE approved allowing the school system’s business services to receive funds from the Foundation for the improvements. The Foundation’s funds will be deposited into a school system account and distributed to engineers, contracts and vendors at verified completion of project milestones. The system operations team will review and approve each request for payment.
The Foundation has worked with the school system, Breedlove Land Planning and Charles Black Construction to develop a phase I schedule and budget.
Improvements will include initial site work, erosion control, stormwater, paving, landscaping, a walking path and a destination playground.
PUBLIC DASHBOARD
In a move to improve the consistency and transparency of communication, the school system has released its public dashboard.
The public dashboard that went live on Oct. 25 can be found at https://www.barrow.k12.ga.us/dashboard.
The dashboard automatically refreshes and features interactive dashboards of data.
Current data listed includes student demographics; student program participation; budget matters; graduation rate trends; and personnel.
The school system also plans to include more data.
“We're going to continue to build it out, but we're pretty excited about it,” chief of staff Matt Thompson said. “We want to be as transparent as we possibly can be and one of the initiatives that was identified through the strategic planning process was building a public data dashboard that would enable the public to see key indicators about our district to help them see the students that we serve, the programs that we use, some of our fiscal data, our employee data, things like that.”
“I’m thrilled to have this out there,” superintendent Chris McMichael added.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Oct. 25, the BOE considered:
• A guaranteed maximum price of $1.3 million for Charles Black Construction to provide labor and material for site work and utility provisions necessary to prepare for installation of new mobile classroom units and/or to relocate and assemble or dispose of existing mobile classroom units. Up to seven single-wide mobile classroom units and one classroom pod unit may be necessary for the 2023-2024 school year.
• A change order to the current contract between the school system and Modular Solutions to provide, deliver and install new single-wide mobile units and new pod units in preparation for the 2023–2024 school year in the amount of $1.8 million.
• Policy revision BCBI and revised rules of conduct for public participation in board meetings.
• Purchase of Aruba network switches from MXN, which would cost $136,449.
• Authorizing the ITS department to waive normal board purchasing policies for the current fiscal year when necessary due to product supply scarcity or urgent need. The total authorization cap for various technology purchases would be $250,000, subject to best efforts at competitive shopping as per board guidelines, normal approval loops and normal board guidelines for reporting. This was previously authorized in 2020 and 2021.
• Purchase of data migration services from CloudFuze amounting to $51,100, with an overage allowance of $5,000, for a maximum total of $56,100.
• Purchase agreement with Commercial Controls Group, Inc. (CCG) for the purchase of HVAC energy management controls for Statham Elementary in the amount of $45,410.
• State close-out resolutions for renovation projects completed in 2021 at Auburn Elementary, Holsenbeck Elementary and Apalachee High (phase IV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.