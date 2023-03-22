Students from Barrow County School System placed among the top three at the Georgia Student Technology Competition (STC) state championship.
These students advanced to the state championship after placing first in the Northeast Georgia Regional STC held in January at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy. At that competition, 172 students presented 138 projects as individuals or in teams of two.
Out of the 45 projects Northeast Georgia students presented at the state competition, BCSS students made up six of those projects, including Apalachee student Sam Massei, who received a $250 senior scholarship.
The following students finished in the top three in their age group and category:
FIRST PLACE
Luke Ellis, BASA, 9-10th grade - Mobile Apps
SECOND PLACE
Carolyne Johnson, Bethlehem Elementary, grades 3-4 - 3D Modeling
Audrina Robertson, Yargo Elementary, grades 5-6 - Animation
Sam Mussei and Brock Hill, Apalachee High School, grades 11-12 - Device Modification
THIRD PLACE
Christian Lee, Winder-Barrow High School, grades 11-12 - Audio Production
Gary Stubbs and William Pitman, BASA, grades 9-10 - Audio Production
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.