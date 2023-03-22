Technology state championship winners

BCSS students who received top honors at this year's Georgia Student Technology Competition (STC) state championship.

Students from Barrow County School System placed among the top three at the Georgia Student Technology Competition (STC) state championship.

These students advanced to the state championship after placing first in the Northeast Georgia Regional STC held in January at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy. At that competition, 172 students presented 138 projects as individuals or in teams of two.

