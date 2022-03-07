Two teachers in Barrow County School System were recipients of the 2021 Georgia Youth Science and Technology Center's (GYSTC) STEM Scholar Award, which awards teachers $500 to sponsor their unique STEM projects. This year, the GYSTC honored 23 recipients of its 2021 Georgia STEM Scholar Awards.
Ashley Bailey, STEM teacher at BCSS Arts and Innovation Magnet Program, engaged students in a hands-on creative learning as they collected and identified properties of local rocks and minerals and ground them down to a fine dust, which served as the basis of colorful paint palettes they used to create art.
The "Barrow Bold Palette" combined elements of earth science, geology and fine art to teach a fun exercise while using STEAM.
In 2015, Bailey facilitated receipt of a $5,000 grant for Innovation in Teaching that resulted in a major increase to student STEM and STEAM learning at her school. The grant helped secure a new 6,000 square foot "MakerSpace" where students use 10 3-D printing stations to bring their ideas to life through guided exercises and solo experimentation.
Grethchen Hollingsworth, STEM teacher at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA), introduced the concept of minimalism to her students and showed how it can be used in multiple ways. Students observed rock formations and created a dance performance utilizing minimalist principles to convey how rocks might have been created when imagined through a dance lens.
Hollingsworth's second project had students design, construct and advertise a tiny house, all of which employed minimalist art forms and standards.
Hollingsworth also coordinated and led many initiatives to promote and facilitate STEM activities at her school, most notably the annual STEM Science Curriculum Night, Computer Science Club, coaching the Clover Force First LEGO League team and mentoring the First Tech Challenge Robotics Team.
"This outstanding group of educators was chosen for their thoughtful engagement with their students which, over the last year, resulted in imaginative classroom lessons that taught and support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education," said Betsy Green, GYSTC executive director.
"Our recipients are winners. Winners for their students. Winners for their communities. Winners for our state and winners for the teaching profession," said Green. "They exemplify everything we want and hope our teachers will be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.