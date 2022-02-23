The BCSS Pre-K Program will be accepting online applications for the 2022-2023 Pre-K Lottery starting March 1 at 8 a.m. until March 31 at 5 p.m.
All Barrow County School System (BCSS) Pre-K classes are pending state budget funding and approval of the BCSS Pre-K grant agreement by Bright from the Start, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. The BCSS Pre-K classes teach using the Bright from The Start Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards and use the Frog Street Excel Pre-K curriculum.
All BCSS Georgia Pre-K Program classes are at the nine elementary schools. They follow the BCSS calendar and elementary school hours (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.). Bus transportation is available within each elementary school zone.
Pre-K students must attend class within their elementary attendance zone, unless student numbers create a need for a combo class.
The number of Pre-K classes at each school will be determined based on the number of Pre-K Lottery applications and factors such as space available. The first 22 students drawn in the lottery from each elementary school attendance zone will be in Pre-K Class A. The next 22 students drawn will be in Pre-K Class B. If there is a need for a class C in that zone, the next 22 students drawn will be in Class C. The rest of the students drawn in the lottery will establish the order of the waiting list for that school attendance zone. Enrollment is limited to 22 students per class.
Any openings that become available in the Pre-K classes will be filled using the waiting list from that school attendance zone. The Pre-K Director will keep documentation on file of the progression of the waiting lists.
BCSS provided the following Pre-K enrollment guidelines before beginning the lottery application process:
• To complete the lottery application, you will need to provide proof of residency and child's birth certificate. An uploaded photo or scanned copy of each document is required.
• All online lottery applications must be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022. No Pre-K Lottery applications will be accepted after 5 p.m.
• All applications submitted for each Pre-K class will be assigned a lottery number. After you submit your online application, it may take up to two business days to receive your lottery number. BCSS staff must verify the information provided and then email parents with their child’s lottery number.
• Families with more than one child eligible for Pre-K will be assigned one number and the siblings will be drawn together. The lottery consists of random drawings from all applicants within that elementary school attendance zone.
RESULTS OF PRE-K LOTTERY Drawing
Nine separate lottery drawings will be held to determine the class lists and waiting lists for each school. Each drawing will be pre-recorded.
On Friday, April 15, 2022, each video will be linked to the school name below after 1 p.m. and remain on the website until April 25.
• Auburn Elementary (AES)
• Bethlehem Elementary (BES)
• Bramlett Elementary (BRES)
• County Line Elementary (CLES)
• Holsenbeck Elementary (HES)
• Kennedy Elementary (KES)
• Statham Elementary (SES)
• Yargo Elementary (YES)
• Winder Elementary (WES)
All families submitting Pre-K Lottery applications will be notified by mail whether their child is on a Pre-K class list or on a waiting list. If you have questions after receiving your Pre-K Lottery letter, please email Karen Bedford.
