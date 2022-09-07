The Barrow County School System (BCSS) seeks members of the community interested in joining its mentor program. The public is invited to a BCSS Mentor Information and Orientation Session on any of the following dates and times.
• Sept. 8: 12–1 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 11:01 am
The Barrow County School System (BCSS) seeks members of the community interested in joining its mentor program. The public is invited to a BCSS Mentor Information and Orientation Session on any of the following dates and times.
• Sept. 8: 12–1 p.m.
• Sept. 13: 12–1 p.m. and 4 p.m.– 5 p.m.
• Oct. 6: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
• Oct. 18: 12–1 p.m. and 4 p.m. –5 p.m.
Sessions will take place at Sims Academy, located at 985 Austin Road in Winder, where participants will be directed to the hospitality suite upon arrival.
Topics include:
• Roles of the mentor and mentor program staff
• Policies and procedures
• Getting started
• Suggestions for developing relationships
• Mentor support
• Reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Sherri Perry at 678-219-3337 or sherriperry@barrow.k12.ga.us or your respective school’s Mentor Coordinator for additional opportunities.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.