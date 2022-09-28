The school system will soon launch a TV commercial campaign to recruit substitute teachers.
Comcast will air commercials in the Winder media market — covering almost all of Barrow County — on Oct. 1 through Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The commercials will be live and on streaming platforms for the following networks: HGTV, USA, ID, Hallmark, ESPN, TLC and Nickelodeon.
“There are no other school systems that are using TV commercials within our area right now,” director of public relations and strategic partnerships Shenley Rountree said. “So that'll be something that our families and students are going to say, ‘wait, that's my school. That's my teacher. That's me on TV, which is really exciting.’”
The campaign costs $3,000, but ESS is covering half.
The school system estimates there will be 472 commercial spots and 122,000 impressions.
Two separate commercials will run, one targeted for people ages 18-50 and one targeted for people ages 51-65.
The former will focus on competitive pay, job flexibility and the ability to gain teaching experience. The latter will focus on people’s ability to partake in meaningful jobs, while continuing to enjoy their well-earned retirement.
If the campaign is successful in recruiting substitute teachers, the school system also plans to launch a commercial campaign to recruit bus drivers in the spring.
