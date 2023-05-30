Families are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to provide their children with nutritious meals at no cost during June 2023. Visit either Apalachee or Winder-Barrow High Schools during the days and times below. Simply park and enter the school to get and eat meals. Meals are provided at no cost to any child 0-18. Child must be present. No registration or ID is required. All meals must be eaten at the locations. No curbside pickups.
Summer menus are posted at:
