Georgia Economic Development Partnership-graphic

Barrow County School System (BCSS) is one of six school districts to receive Economic Development Partnership (EDP) designation for fiscal year 2022.

The recognition from the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), in collaboration with the Georgia Economic Developers Association and Georgia Power, surrounds the district's Work-Based Learning opportunities and its Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses and programs.

