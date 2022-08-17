Barrow County School System (BCSS) is one of six school districts to receive Economic Development Partnership (EDP) designation for fiscal year 2022.
The recognition from the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), in collaboration with the Georgia Economic Developers Association and Georgia Power, surrounds the district's Work-Based Learning opportunities and its Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses and programs.
"Some amazing work went into bringing this home to Barrow County. It's great for the community and our school system," said BCSS superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael.
According to GaDOE CTAE director Dr. Barbara Wall, "Over the last year, district CTAE leadership and stakeholders worked closely with our EDP team, including a series of virtual meetings, a site visit and required documentation submission.
This designation certifies that CTAE programs in their community are at the center of workforce development by creating career-related opportunities for students through high-level stakeholder engagement practices. CTAE will continue to do our part in ensuring Georgia remains the number one state for doing business."
