Four students from the Barrow County School System placed in the Georgia Student Technology Competition.
Congratulations to the following students:
11th/12th grade division
First place, animation, Kyle Conn, Apalachee High School, Browser Wars
7th/8th grade division
First place, animation, Ariel Brooks, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, Just Breathe – A Day in the Life of Teen Mental Health
Second place, audio production, Graham Mull and Collin Shaw, Arts and Innovation Magnet Program, The Graham and Collin Show
3rd/4th grade division
First place, animation, Audrina Robertson and Daniel Moyer, Yargo Elementary School, The Unlucky Friends
