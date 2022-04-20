Four students from the Barrow County School System placed in the Georgia Student Technology Competition.

Congratulations to the following students:

11th/12th grade division

First place, animation, Kyle Conn, Apalachee High School, Browser Wars

7th/8th grade division

First place, animation, Ariel Brooks, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, Just Breathe – A Day in the Life of Teen Mental Health

Second place, audio production, Graham Mull and Collin Shaw, Arts and Innovation Magnet Program, The Graham and Collin Show

3rd/4th grade division

First place, animation, Audrina Robertson and Daniel Moyer, Yargo Elementary School, The Unlucky Friends

