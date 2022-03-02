As students return to the classroom after spending the last year behind screens, schools are reporting spikes in student conflict that far exceed average numbers seen during a school year. According the Be THE Voice, there’s a heightened quickness to agitation, less patience and feelings of being overwhelmed with academic schedules are experienced across the board. Kids are also getting accustomed to interacting with each other again, face-to-face.
To help address this issue, schools across Barrow County have taken part in the Be THE Voice (BTV) movement, a state-wide, student-driven initiative working towards creating a kinder, more inclusive school environment.
Since its inception in 2015, BTV has been particularly successful in Barrow County with many of its schools creating unique ways to spread its message of kindness and inclusion.
According to Barrow Arts and Sciences Acedemy (BASA) social studies teacher Christine Hartness, the BTV program "is a district-wide initiative, which provides social-emotional learning to our students and encourages them to advocate for themselves and others in a variety of situations."
"We have seen some of the wonderful results of this type of learning all over the district, not just at BASA," said Hartness.
On the elementary school level, students participating in BTV have collected food and supplies for the needy, read to senior citizens and have come up with a number of creative ideas to promote inclusion in their schools and beyond.
Some activities and programs by students participating in BTV around Barrow County include:
- Winder Elementary School's Be THE Voice students collected pet food and donated to low income families at the local food pantry.
- County Line Elementary School students implemented the "buddy bench" activity, which encourages students to make new friends by sitting on the designated bench. This activity is the first in all BTV elementary schools. CLES also held a sock drive, where students were determined to collect as many socks as possible.
- Kennedy Elementary School Be the Voice Students collected items for the Barrow County Animal Shelter during the month of January. Students created posters and commercials on the KES Morning Announcements to ask their classmates to bring in items for the animals in the Barrow County Animal Shelter.
- Holsenbeck Elementary School's BTV students donated to Adventure Bags, which helps provide security and comfort to a child in crisis through putting together travel bags for foster kids.
- Bethlehem Elementary School's BTV students created posters that highlight the importance of inclusion and created cards for the people at their local nursing home.
- Yargo Elementary's Beta students participated in the BTV Service Challenge in February by reading to seniors at The Landing Senior Living.
