Following a playoff appearance in last year’s playoffs, the Knights are looking to continue to grow each day. Head coach Bruce Lane wants his team to play up to their abilities, regardless of the opponent they’re facing.

You know, it's a cliche to say we want to get 1% better every day, but we do want to play up to our abilities, regardless of who we line up against. We're also concerned about developing the total person: the physical, the mental and the spiritual. So, their walk with the Lord is very important to us. And if they don't have that relationship, we certainly would like for that to be part of the equation. We want them to develop that relationship with Christ from that standpoint, but our overall goal is to go 1-0 every week and we get that opportunity this Friday night.

