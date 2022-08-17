Following a playoff appearance in last year’s playoffs, the Knights are looking to continue to grow each day. Head coach Bruce Lane wants his team to play up to their abilities, regardless of the opponent they’re facing.
You know, it's a cliche to say we want to get 1% better every day, but we do want to play up to our abilities, regardless of who we line up against. We're also concerned about developing the total person: the physical, the mental and the spiritual. So, their walk with the Lord is very important to us. And if they don't have that relationship, we certainly would like for that to be part of the equation. We want them to develop that relationship with Christ from that standpoint, but our overall goal is to go 1-0 every week and we get that opportunity this Friday night.
“The strength of our team is that they’ve been in the system for three years now. We lost some really good football players that graduated. Four of the 12 went on and are now in college. I think our skills folks are really good: quarterback, running back.”
“I think that our biggest challenge is getting some experience in those spots where we had kids to graduate. We lost a receiver that caught 50 passes last year: Ty Whiting. We lost defensive lineman/offensive lineman Logan Garmin. We lost starting linebacker/fullback Chandler Cavoretto. WR/DB David Walterhouse. Every year you have kids that graduate, but we returned seven starters on offense and six on defense. So, you know, there was obviously a good base. I think our kicking game is really strong with Brady Logan, who's been an all region kicker the last couple of years. So, from that standpoint, we feel pretty good. We have a good coaching staff; Rod Robinson is our defensive coordinator and he's coached on the college level. We have a lot of guys that have a wealth of experience, but also they're the kind of coaches that you want your kid to play for.”
obviously Josh Adams are returning. tailback rush row 1200 yards and then we try to teach and what had Ben Reed who's our starting quarterback came back and you know threw for 12 1500 yards last year by big Offensive Tackles six foot three 320 Nate Campbell we've got you know we've got a lot of experience but you know we have some some folks we need to fill in the fill in the blanks with as well.
Sometimes it's easy to run with the wind at your back, it's easy. Showing up to practice after a win is easy. But, sometimes it's running against the wind, going against things other people are doing that you have to be disciplined enough not to do. Then, it’s also how you react to adversity. Regardless, if you're going to be successful and you're running into the wind, you certainly can't slow down. You have to increase your effort and not give up.
Our team mission statement is “believe, persist and conquer,” which we got from the old Buffalo Bills of the Jim Kelly year. I've used it before, and we just have to believe in ourselves and believe in Christ. I believe in each other through persistence; that’s the running into the wind. Then, if we're able to do those things, we'll be able to conquer our opponents and the things that hold us hostage. Then, “we, us, our” is what we've added to that. It's not about me. It's about what we can do together, not what we do individually. So individual accomplishments are the byproduct of team effort and team successes. We want our guys to play in college. We want our guys to be all-region or all-state players or players of the week, but we want them to realize that there are other guys that help them attain those goals. While those goals are important to them, the ultimate goal is for the success of the team.
We got beat on a field goal late. We dug ourselves a hole. Most of our mistakes were self-inflicted in the first half. We rushed and passed for over 400 yards combined. So obviously if you score 28 points, you feel like you have a good chance to win. But the difference in winning and losing had to do with just one securing the football. We had six turnovers and you're not gonna beat anyone with six turnovers. So, what happens in the dark comes to light and that's scriptural. The way we're applying that is what happens in practice, the flaws, the things that we don't do correctly… when you have an opportunity to play against someone else, you film it. Then, those mistakes come out. That's why we viewed that as just a practice. We feel like that's what today is about. That's what the film room was about. It's just about us being coachable, working on the things and correcting the mistakes we made.
