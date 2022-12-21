Ben McDaniel, Barrow County Economic Development coordinator and lifelong Winder resident, is the recipient of the 2022 Star of the Community Award, presented and sponsored by Move Realty Co.
Stephanie Gober-Bramlett, owner of Move Realty and member of the Barrow County Board of Education, started the Star of the Community Award in 2021 in honor of her late father Rodney Gober, a Barrow County funeral director, deacon and community servant for over 25 years.
McDaniel is the second recipient of the award, after Barrow County Lt. Faye Spalding was the award’s first recipient last year.
In an ambush-style surprise to McDaniel at his office in the Barrow County Historic Courthouse Tuesday, Dec. 20, the group at Move Realty, along with others fond of McDaniel, were able to successfully pull off the critical surprise element incorporated into its presentation.
“We give it to somebody we feel like makes the community brighter, somebody that’s a community servant, somebody that just makes this place better,” said Gober-Bramlett.
“This year when we thought of who that recipient should be, we couldn’t think of anybody better than you,” Gober-Bramlett told McDaniel.
“You remind me in so many ways of him.”
“If you ever seen Ben dance and you saw my dad dance you would know why Ben reminds me so much of my dad,” she joked, adding that there’s “some serious similarities” with the Carlton dance.
“He’s a phenomenal dancer,” said McDaniel.
McDaniel was given a $500 check, a gift basket filled with goofy socks, graphic t-shirts, gift certificates, event tickets and other various goodies selected especially with McDaniel in mind. He also received a custom-made trophy.
“Your dad coached me twice in baseball,” McDaniel told Gober-Bramlett in a heartfelt trip down memory lane.
“He was the first person I ever heard that expected ‘yes sir’, ‘no sir’, ‘yes ma’am’, ‘no ma’am’, and not just believing, but setting the expectations higher than what was currently being set for me and I just always appreciated that.”
