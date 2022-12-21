Star of the Community Award

The 2022 recipient of the Move Realty's Star of the Community Award is Ben McDaniel, Barrow County Economic Development Coordinator and public servant.

Ben McDaniel, Barrow County Economic Development coordinator and lifelong Winder resident, is the recipient of the 2022 Star of the Community Award, presented and sponsored by Move Realty Co.

Stephanie Gober-Bramlett, owner of Move Realty and member of the Barrow County Board of Education, started the Star of the Community Award in 2021 in honor of her late father Rodney Gober, a Barrow County funeral director, deacon and community servant for over 25 years.

