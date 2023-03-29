As a 2023 Bert's Big Adventure child and local rockstar in the making, Jax Anglin, 6, of Bethlehem, lived out his rock-n-roll dreams while drumming alongside The Big Beyond at Luck of Avalon in Alpharetta on March 16.
The band surprised Jax and gifted him a pair of signed drumsticks to kick off the big concert. Bert's Big Adventure staff and another 2023 family came out to support him as he rocked the night away, playing along to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars and "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift.
Jax and his entire family stayed overnight at Hotel at Avalon to keep the party going. Special praises were given to Chris and Sandra Cauley and The Big Beyond for making Jax's magical night possible.
In addition to being a lover of all music, Jax loves Toy Story, especially Buzz Lightyear and Woody, Spidey and Friends, chicken nuggets, baseball, soccer, and the color red, and he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.
Jax is one of 13 children across the state chosen to be one of Bert's Big Adventure stars of 2023. Jax was born with a rare genetic disorder called Floating Harbor Syndrome (FHS) and is one of about 100 known cases ever reported, according to rarediseases.org. He was also born with Perthese Disease, which affects roughly one in 10,000 children, a Right Aortic Arch, a vascular ring and Speech Apraxia.
Established in 2002, Bert's Big Adventure is a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. The organization has served nearly 270 children and their families through its trip to Disney, Fairy Godparent Volunteer Program and quarterly Family Reunion Adventures.
