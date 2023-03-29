As a 2023 Bert's Big Adventure child and local rockstar in the making, Jax Anglin, 6, of Bethlehem, lived out his rock-n-roll dreams while drumming alongside The Big Beyond at Luck of Avalon in Alpharetta on March 16. 

The band surprised Jax and gifted him a pair of signed drumsticks to kick off the big concert. Bert's Big Adventure staff and another 2023 family came out to support him as he rocked the night away, playing along to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars and "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.