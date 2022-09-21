The Bethlehem City Council recently canceled a scheduled meeting due to the lack of a quorum.
Among the items that were slated to be on the Sept. 6 agenda was Sharon Johnson, who is one of the candidates running to fill the seat of Dan Wages, who recently resigned.
But Johnson said she was told she couldn't speak at the city council meeting. Johnson has had an ongoing dispute with councilman Scott Morgan over various code violation allegations.
According to Johnson, she was on the original agenda released by city clerk Kathy Bridges. But Johnson said Mayor Sandy McNabb reportedly called Bridges wanting to know what Johnson would be speaking about and advised that if it's comments about councilman Morgan, she would not be allowed to speak.
Johnson said the city clerk relayed that message to her. When Johnson asked why she wouldn't be on the agenda, she said she was told, "this has been settled."
"As far as I'm concerned it's not settled," said Johnson.
Johnson asked Bridges to tell Mayor McNabb, or the city attorney, to give her a call before the meeting, but "no one called," she said.
Once the Sept. 6 meeting was due to begin, only two councilmembers were present — Tommy Bennett and Doug Koestel, along with Mayor McNabb.
The meeting was cancelled due to a lack of quorum.
Johnson said she is on the agenda to speak during the town's next council meeting slated for Oct. 3.
