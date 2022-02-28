The Town of Bethlehem celebrated its sixth year as a Tree City USA member by planting two ruby spring oak trees in the town’s new R. Harold Harrison Community Playground. The trees were donated for the fourth straight year by Carruth Nurseries of Monroe. Volunteers gathered Saturday to plant the two trees after the town declared Feb. 26 as Arbor Day.
Bethlehem achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
