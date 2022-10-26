BCA vs LCA

The Knights handily beat the Lions 41-6 at home Friday behind strong showings from junior running back Joshua Adams, senior quarterback Ben Reed and junior receiver Elijah Goddard.

Adams was efficient in both the run game and passing game for Bethlehem Christian (BCA) in the win. He came away with 110 yards on the ground on 11 carries, while also amassing 78 yards and two scores on four receptions.

