The Knights handily beat the Lions 41-6 at home Friday behind strong showings from junior running back Joshua Adams, senior quarterback Ben Reed and junior receiver Elijah Goddard.
Adams was efficient in both the run game and passing game for Bethlehem Christian (BCA) in the win. He came away with 110 yards on the ground on 11 carries, while also amassing 78 yards and two scores on four receptions.
Although BCA is known for its dominance in the run game, Reed had another strong showing for the second consecutive week. He had 145 yards and four touchdowns on efficient six of eight passing, good for a nearly perfect QB rating of 156.3 The highest possible QB rating is 158.3.
Reed spread the wealth well in the win, hitting seven different receivers for a reception in the blowout. Senior Brady Logan had three catches for 28 yards, sophomore Johnny Blue had two for 39 yards and a touchdown.
In addition to his passing, Reed showed his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback, keeping the Lion defense on its toes throughout the contest. He carried the ball eight times for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Similar to Adams and Reed, Goddard was another influence in both the pass and run for the Knights. Goddard had nine carries for 80 yards – including an explosive 26 yard rush – and a touchdown. In the aerial attack, he had three catches for 26 yards and another score.
Turnovers were once again in BCA’s favor as they came away with three takeaways in the win. Sophomore Caleb Craft had another interception. He also blocked a field goal, showing his value in special teams play. Sophomores Carson Britt and Brooks Fry also had a fumble recovery each.
The Knights have a bye week Oct. 28. They will then travel to Monroe Nov. 4 to take on the George Walton Bulldogs in the season finale in hopes of keeping their perfect season intact headed into the playoffs.
