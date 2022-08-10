Bethlehem councilman Dan Wages resigned from his council seat during the city's Aug. 1 council meeting following several months of controversy.
"The best thing for me to do for me and my family is remove myself from something I don’t feel is right," said Wages.
The Bethlehem City Council is holding a called meeting Aug. 10 to call for a special election to fill Wages unexpired term.
Wages was Bethlehem's newest council member, who joined the council in January of this year. He had been vocal about a neighborhood issue involving fellow councilman Scott Morgan who had complained of code violations of a neighbor.
That dispute had led to a series of back-and-forth comments at several council meetings. At one point, Wages and another council member declined to approve the minutes of the city council's April meeting, saying some information relating to that dispute had been left out of the minutes. A revised set of minutes were approved in June.
In July, Morgan's attorney Kenneth Lewis sent a letter to city attorney Ron Bennett about the June council meeting.
"While some of the individual council members feel as though they have unlimited power to discuss matters not formally before the council, the personal expressions through motions or otherwise are not law," Lewis wrote.
"To the extent that individual council members believe they can discuss matters beyond the published agenda and outside their scope of authority, they are mistaken."
Lewis also described the June meeting minutes as "meaningless" and "have no legal force or effect."
"Due process is the fundamental bedrock upon which all governmental authority is based," said Lewis.
"There has been no due process regarding the use of the camper on the Morgan's property," he said, "or any other arbitrary thing they may dispute."
Lewis finished by advising that legal action may be taken against any councilmembers who "continue to interfere with Mr. and Mrs. Morgan and their privacy and property rights.
"Govern yourself accordingly," he wrote.
Morgan, represented by Lewis, earlier sued Mainstreet Newspapers over a news article from a city council meeting that reported what had been said at the meeting about the property issue.
When the council met again Aug. 1, the council voted to go into executive session to discuss possible litigation in response to the letter from Lewis.
"I don't agree with someone threatening to sue when I'm trying to resolve an issue they created," said Wages.
Wages asked that Morgan recuse himself from the executive session due to the conflict of interest, but Bennett allowed him to stay.
"We had a council member that had issues with a neighbor. We tried to do the best we could to resolve his issues and the neighbors issues and we were not supported by our city attorney," he said.
