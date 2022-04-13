Bethlehem City Councilman Scott Morgan opened Bethlehem's April meeting by airing his grievances about his neighbors. Jerry and Sharon Johnson moved into the 50 acre property, which surrounds two sides of Morgan's triangular-shaped property.
In order to access his property off Harrison Mill Road, Morgan has an easement through the Johnson's farm.
After discussion, councilmember Bryan Bell made a motion to move forward with a citation, which died with no second.
Council member Tommy Buchanan made a second motion to "dismiss this permanently and apologize to these people and let them go on and be happy."
Buchanan's motion was approved in a 3-1 vote with Bell opposed and Morgan recused.
Morgan's complaints about the Johnson’s yard was first brought to the council in December 2021, when city attorney Ron Bennett read a memo to the mayor and council concerning code violations on the Johnson’s property.
In February, the council revisited the issue and Bennett recommended writing the Johnsons a letter, then following up with a citation.
In the letter sent by Bennett’s office on behalf of the city dated Feb. 10, a number of code violations were mentioned, including a trailer with an expired tag loaded with construction material, other construction materials, as well as "refuse and trash" and various pieces of equipment and farm tools stored outside.
According to Bennett, outdoor storage is limited to commercial and industrial zoned properties and isn't allowed in an agricultural district,
The city’s attorney also wrote that it appeared "junk" is located on the property, which is prohibited. In the letter, the city gave the Johnsons until March 6 to come into compliance with code.
On April 5, the Johnsons attended the Bethlehem City Council meeting to address the mayor and council face-to-face.
"I want to address the issue of the council allowing Scott Morgan to have a vote in the matter of code violations he brought before the council," said Mrs. Johnson.
"This was a conflict of interest by far," she said. “Therefore, we should not have to be here today discussing this matter of being harassed by Scott Morgan."
According to the Johnsons, Morgan had never spoke to them about any of the issues mentioned in the city's letter and that it was the first they had heard of any code violations.
"We have worked hard to clean up 50 acres of land after 10 years of overgrowth and neglect. We have taken back over the house, yard and pastures from hedges, briars, poison oak, poison ivy, dog fennel and all other sorts of overgrowth," said Mrs. Johnson.
The building they constructed, which Morgan hoped would be used to store the trailer and other equipment, is meant to be a goat shed. The Johnsons put goats in two of the small pastures in front of Morgan's house to "keep them cleaned up." according to the Johnsons.
Mr. Johnson was approached by Morgan after he built the goat shed asking him to move it because it interfered with his wife's view from the porch.
Mr. Johnson agreed to move it, but asked for Morgan's help, and according to the Johnsons, Morgan agreed, but never worked out a time to help move it.
However, Morgan insists he never agreed to help move anything. "I take great offense to these lies,"" he told the council.
In addition to the letter from the city attorney, the Johnsons received another letter, this time from the animal shelter stating Morgan had complained about their Great Pyrenes barking at night. The Johnsons explained they have the dog to protect the cattle and goats from coyotes at night, which the Johnsons said howl and yell louder than their dog.
The Johnson's also brought up a "mysterious" death of their female goat just after one of her cows was shot in late December 2021.
"I am not accusing anyone, but I do know this is all concerning," she said.
Morgan described the Johnson's goats and their dog to the council as nuisances that he and his family have to look at, listen to and smell." He also said the female goat "probably died of abuse by their own goats."
Following the vote to put the issue to bed, Mrs. Johnson reiterated her last point made in her letter, which said Morgan's in-laws are living in a camper in his backyard and have been since they moved in about three years ago.
“This is a code violation according to Rebecca Whiddon from the county,” she said.
According to Whiddon, the economic and community development manager at Barrow County, contrary to what Bennett told the Johnsons about being at their limit of buildings and not allowed more, Whiddon said they’re allowed to put up whatever they want as long as they are all permitted and stay 40 feet off the property line.
“Scott Morgan is blatantly breaking codes, yet pointing at us over frivolous matters that are not code violations,” said Mrs. Johnson. “We say that Scott Morgan has violated code by causing continuing hurt, inconvenience and damage to us."
Morgan announced he had no further comments over the matter, suggesting that the Johnsons "read the law."
"We’re not trying to be bad neighbors," Mrs. Johnson told Morgan. "We've done nothing to deliberately harm you, " she said.
