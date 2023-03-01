Arbor Day was celebrated in Bethlehem on Saturday, Feb. 18, by planting two Ruby Spring Oak trees in the town’s new park - the R. Harold Harrison Community Playground.

The town dedicated one of the trees in memory of councilman Bryan Bell, who was elected in 2020 and served until his death this year. Bell’s wife, Nancy, his mother, Nell, and sister, Tracy, along with other family members were present for the ceremony.

