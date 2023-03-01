Arbor Day was celebrated in Bethlehem on Saturday, Feb. 18, by planting two Ruby Spring Oak trees in the town’s new park - the R. Harold Harrison Community Playground.
The town dedicated one of the trees in memory of councilman Bryan Bell, who was elected in 2020 and served until his death this year. Bell’s wife, Nancy, his mother, Nell, and sister, Tracy, along with other family members were present for the ceremony.
The trees were donated for the fifth straight year by Carruth Nurseries of Monroe and volunteer and former councilman Wayne Ridgeway brought his excavator to dig the tremendous holes needed for the huge trees. Mayor Sandy McNab and councilmembers Eric Dailey, Scott Morgan and Ashlie Franklin were also on hand to assist with the planting.
This is the seventh year that Bethlehem has earned recognition as a Tree City USA. Founded in 1976, Tree City USA is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. Bethlehem is part of an incredible network of more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities nationwide with a combined population of 155 million.
“If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Cities and towns across the globe are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being and energy use. The value and importance of trees in a community has become increasingly clear,” said Bethlehem town clerk Kathy Bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.